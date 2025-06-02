Left Menu

India committed to enduring, future-ready partnerships with all BRICS nations: MoS Telecom

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 22:24 IST
India reiterated its commitment to build enduring and future-ready partnerships with all BRICS nations at a multilateral meeting of communications ministers in Brasilia.

Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, who is leading the delegation at the 11th BRICS Communications Ministers' Meeting, supported the declaration on ''Universal and Meaningful Connectivity, Space Sustainability, Environmental Responsibility, and Comprehensive Digital Ecosystem development''.

''We reaffirm India's unwavering commitment to enduring, future-ready partnerships with all BRICS nations. Our cooperation is not episodic; it is structural, strategic, and spiritually anchored in mutual respect,'' Pemmasani said.

BRICS members include 11 nations -- Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

''We stand united in consensus to advance collaboration across the digital future's vital pillars: Universal and Meaningful Connectivity, Space Sustainability, Environmental Responsibility, and comprehensive Digital Ecosystem development,'' the minister said.

He said that the declaration represents more than strategic priorities, which are cornerstones of a digitally unified tomorrow.

''Where digital has become the new global common, our commitment to exchanging knowledge and best practices reaffirms the spirit of shared progress that defines BRICS,'' Pemmasani said.

India will host the Communications Ministers Meeting in 2026.

The minister said India's digital governance synthesises civilisational wisdom with cutting-edge innovation.

''Our approach is transformational, not transactional, guided by inclusion, equity, and technological empowerment for all. Our guiding principle, 'One Earth, One Family, One Future,' is not merely a slogan but our call to action: to unify, align, and elevate the world's diverse digital ecosystems toward shared prosperity and peace,'' Pemmasani said.

