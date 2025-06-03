Left Menu

Pioneering Disaster Resilience in Idukki: AI and Tech at the Forefront

Idukki in Kerala is set to lead in disaster resilience with the Idukki Disaster Resilience and Information System (IDRIS). Using AI, sensors, and satellite maps, IDRIS aims to predict natural disasters like landslides and flash floods, transforming Idukki into India's most disaster-resilient hill district this monsoon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:33 IST
Pioneering Disaster Resilience in Idukki: AI and Tech at the Forefront
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the scenic yet hazardous district of Idukki, Kerala, authorities are banking on technology to safeguard its residents. The region is set to debut the Idukki Disaster Resilience and Information System (IDRIS), a cutting-edge project designed to predict and combat natural disasters including landslides and flash floods.

This pioneering system marries artificial intelligence, sensors, and satellite data to provide real-time alerts and misinformation. Scheduled for a pilot launch this monsoon, IDRIS aims to turn Idukki into the most disaster-resilient hill district in India, according to District Collector V Vigneshwari.

The initiative, overseen by the District Disaster Management Authority, will feature 46 sensors, 48 river gauges, and multi-language alert systems through SMS, sirens, radio, and a mobile app, ensuring timely warnings and safer infrastructure planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025