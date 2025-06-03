Pioneering Disaster Resilience in Idukki: AI and Tech at the Forefront

In the scenic yet hazardous district of Idukki, Kerala, authorities are banking on technology to safeguard its residents. The region is set to debut the Idukki Disaster Resilience and Information System (IDRIS), a cutting-edge project designed to predict and combat natural disasters including landslides and flash floods.

This pioneering system marries artificial intelligence, sensors, and satellite data to provide real-time alerts and misinformation. Scheduled for a pilot launch this monsoon, IDRIS aims to turn Idukki into the most disaster-resilient hill district in India, according to District Collector V Vigneshwari.

The initiative, overseen by the District Disaster Management Authority, will feature 46 sensors, 48 river gauges, and multi-language alert systems through SMS, sirens, radio, and a mobile app, ensuring timely warnings and safer infrastructure planning.

