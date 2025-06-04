Left Menu

HMRC Thwarts Organised Crime's Phishing Scheme Targeting Taxpayers

The UK's HMRC detected unauthorized access to 100,000 taxpayer accounts in 2024, attributed to organized crime's phishing attempt. Affected accounts were secured, and erroneous data was removed. The agency assured no financial loss occurred, with an investigation leading to arrests. The incident was not classified as a cyberattack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:12 IST
HMRC Thwarts Organised Crime's Phishing Scheme Targeting Taxpayers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK tax authority, HMRC, revealed on Wednesday that its security measures identified unauthorized activities on about 100,000 online taxpayer accounts. This breach, occurring in 2024, was due to an organized crime group's phishing attempt, as detailed in a notice on the government's website.

HMRC clarified that the breach aimed to extract funds from the tax authority, not directly from individuals' accounts. The tax office has since secured affected accounts, notifying customers, altering login credentials, and removing false entries from tax records.

John-Paul Marks, HMRC's chief executive, informed lawmakers of last year's criminal investigation leading to multiple arrests. Marks emphasized the breach involved identity data targeted outside HMRC systems, with efforts underway in collaboration with both domestic and international law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025