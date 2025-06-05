Tragic Loss: Young IT Professional's Heartbreaking Decision
Abhilasha Bhausaheb Kothimbhire, a 25-year-old IT professional, died by suicide in Pune by jumping from the 21st floor of a residential building. An accidental death report was filed. She left a note expressing her feelings and apologized to her family and friends.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, a 25-year-old IT professional named Abhilasha Bhausaheb Kothimbhire has died by suicide in Pune. The incident took place when Kothimbhire jumped from the 21st floor of a residential building early on May 31, according to officials.
The accidental death was reported by the Pimpri Chinchwad police on Wednesday night. The young woman reportedly arrived at the Crown Green Society on a two-wheeler around 4.30 am before proceeding to a friend's apartment on the 21st floor where she took the fatal leap.
A heartfelt suicide note was found at the scene, revealing Kothimbhire's inner turmoil. In her final words, she expressed a desire to escape her struggles and apologized to her parents and friends for her decision.
