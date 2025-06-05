Tata Group Expands Apple Partnership: Revolutionizing iPhone Repairs in India

In a move indicating a deepening partnership, India's Tata Group is taking over repair services for Apple's iPhones and MacBooks in the burgeoning Indian market. The shift comes as Tata strengthens its role in the supply chain of the U.S.-based technology behemoth, according to informed sources.

As Apple continues to diversify its manufacturing away from China, the tech giant is entrusting Tata, a key supplier, with additional responsibilities. Tata presently assembles iPhones for both local and international markets at three southern India facilities, one of which produces certain iPhone components. The new contract sees Tata assuming responsibilities from Taiwan's Wistron ICT Service Management Solutions, conducting advanced repairs from its assembly site in Karnataka.

The decision reflects Apple's confidence in Tata's capabilities as iPhone sales surge in India, now the world's second-largest smartphone market. In 2022, Apple secured a 7% market share in India compared to a mere 1% in 2020, with approximately 11 million iPhones sold. Observers speculate that this partnership could pave the way for Apple to directly sell refurbished devices in India.

