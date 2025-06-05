Left Menu

Rafale Fighter Aircraft Components to be Manufactured in India

Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Limited have partnered to manufacture Rafale fighter aircraft fuselage components in India. A new facility in Hyderabad will produce key sections. This move marks the first production of Rafale fuselages outside France, reinforcing India's aerospace manufacturing capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-06-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 17:08 IST
  • India

Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Limited have inked a significant deal involving four Production Transfer Agreements to manufacture components of the Rafale fighter aircraft fuselage in India.

Tata Advanced Systems will establish a state-of-the-art production center in Hyderabad, responsible for producing critical sections of the Rafale fuselage, such as the rear, central, and frontal segments. Initial deliveries are anticipated by FY2028, with an expected output of two complete fuselages per month.

This development marks the first instance of Rafale fuselage production outside France, underscoring a strengthened supply chain presence in India and reflecting the nation's advancements in aerospace manufacturing.

