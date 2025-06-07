Russia's Breakthrough in Space Technology: A New Era of Automated Spacecraft Launches
Russia has patented a groundbreaking technology for launching automated spacecraft from an orbital station, poised to become the first-ever drone platform maintained by robots. This pioneering effort is a step toward Russia's own orbital station and Moon exploration ambitions, marking a significant advancement in space exploration.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
In a pioneering move, Russia has patented a new technology designed to launch automated spacecraft from an orbital station. This innovative platform, set to be equipped with robots for maintenance, is hailed as a world-first in drone-enabled space exploration.
The ambitious plan was outlined by First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov to President Vladimir Putin during a televised meeting focused on national projects, including Russia's space program. The technology is expected to undergo testing at the Russian Orbital Station (ROS), with future applications aimed at lunar exploration.
Development of the Russian Orbital Station is underway, with deployment scheduled between 2027 and 2033. By 2030, the station aims to enable a modular transition, post-International Space Station deorbiting. This initiative underscores Russia's commitment to expanding its independent capabilities in space.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- spacecraft
- technology
- robots
- orbital
- station
- drone
- platform
- launch
- exploration
ALSO READ
Escalating Drone Warfare: Ukraine and Russia
Drone Strikes Disrupt Moscow's Air Travel Amid Indian Delegation's Visit
EU Tightens Deforestation Checks on Select Nations
Drone Attack: Indian MPs' Flight Faces Mid-Air Delay
PTM Activist Condemns Drone Strikes, Accuses Pakistan Army of Targeting Pashtuns