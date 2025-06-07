Left Menu

Russia's Breakthrough in Space Technology: A New Era of Automated Spacecraft Launches

Russia has patented a groundbreaking technology for launching automated spacecraft from an orbital station, poised to become the first-ever drone platform maintained by robots. This pioneering effort is a step toward Russia's own orbital station and Moon exploration ambitions, marking a significant advancement in space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-06-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 15:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a pioneering move, Russia has patented a new technology designed to launch automated spacecraft from an orbital station. This innovative platform, set to be equipped with robots for maintenance, is hailed as a world-first in drone-enabled space exploration.

The ambitious plan was outlined by First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov to President Vladimir Putin during a televised meeting focused on national projects, including Russia's space program. The technology is expected to undergo testing at the Russian Orbital Station (ROS), with future applications aimed at lunar exploration.

Development of the Russian Orbital Station is underway, with deployment scheduled between 2027 and 2033. By 2030, the station aims to enable a modular transition, post-International Space Station deorbiting. This initiative underscores Russia's commitment to expanding its independent capabilities in space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

