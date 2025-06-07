Russia's Breakthrough in Space Technology: A New Era of Automated Spacecraft Launches

In a pioneering move, Russia has patented a new technology designed to launch automated spacecraft from an orbital station. This innovative platform, set to be equipped with robots for maintenance, is hailed as a world-first in drone-enabled space exploration.

The ambitious plan was outlined by First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov to President Vladimir Putin during a televised meeting focused on national projects, including Russia's space program. The technology is expected to undergo testing at the Russian Orbital Station (ROS), with future applications aimed at lunar exploration.

Development of the Russian Orbital Station is underway, with deployment scheduled between 2027 and 2033. By 2030, the station aims to enable a modular transition, post-International Space Station deorbiting. This initiative underscores Russia's commitment to expanding its independent capabilities in space.

