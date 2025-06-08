Tech Dropout's Arrest Unveils Credit Card Scam App

A 24-year-old technology enthusiast has been taken into custody for allegedly crafting a mobile application designed to defraud individuals under the guise of enhancing their credit card limits, police announced this Sunday.

Identified as Jay Kishan, also known as Rishab, the BCA dropout from Ghaziabad was detained in Noida after authorities executed a raid. This development follows a police investigation into a cyber fraud case reported in March, which already led to the arrest of eight people, including five women.

Sachin Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), revealed that Jay Kishan was the primary technical architect of the fraudulent application. With a history in app and website development, he had previously held the position of general manager at a private firm. In the process, law enforcement seized two mobile phones and a laptop involved in the crime.