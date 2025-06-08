Left Menu

Tech Dropout's Arrest Unveils Credit Card Scam App

Jay Kishan, a BCA dropout, was apprehended for creating a mobile app used to scam individuals by falsely offering to increase their credit card limits. He was arrested in Noida as part of an investigation into a cyber fraud case, with two phones and a laptop confiscated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 14:05 IST
Tech Dropout's Arrest Unveils Credit Card Scam App
techie
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old technology enthusiast has been taken into custody for allegedly crafting a mobile application designed to defraud individuals under the guise of enhancing their credit card limits, police announced this Sunday.

Identified as Jay Kishan, also known as Rishab, the BCA dropout from Ghaziabad was detained in Noida after authorities executed a raid. This development follows a police investigation into a cyber fraud case reported in March, which already led to the arrest of eight people, including five women.

Sachin Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), revealed that Jay Kishan was the primary technical architect of the fraudulent application. With a history in app and website development, he had previously held the position of general manager at a private firm. In the process, law enforcement seized two mobile phones and a laptop involved in the crime.

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025