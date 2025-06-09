Left Menu

HCLTech Expands with New Delivery Centre in Thiruvananthapuram

HCLTech announced the launch of its new delivery centre in Thiruvananthapuram. This marks the company's second centre in Kerala, focused on AI, GenAI, Cloud, and emerging technologies. The initiative aims at fostering innovation and providing career opportunities in the region.

Updated: 09-06-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:57 IST
HCLTech Expands with New Delivery Centre in Thiruvananthapuram
HCLTech has opened a new delivery centre in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, enhancing its capacity to undertake projects in artificial intelligence, GenAI, Cloud, and other emerging technologies.

The tech giant declared its commitment to promoting innovation-driven learning and creating career prospects for budding IT professionals through this initiative.

Marking its second delivery facility in the state, after the first in Kochi, this expansion reflects HCLTech's strategic growth plans. On the same day, the company's shares rose by 0.68%, closing at Rs 1,648.5 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

