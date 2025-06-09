HCLTech Expands with New Delivery Centre in Thiruvananthapuram
HCLTech announced the launch of its new delivery centre in Thiruvananthapuram. This marks the company's second centre in Kerala, focused on AI, GenAI, Cloud, and emerging technologies. The initiative aims at fostering innovation and providing career opportunities in the region.
HCLTech has opened a new delivery centre in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, enhancing its capacity to undertake projects in artificial intelligence, GenAI, Cloud, and other emerging technologies.
The tech giant declared its commitment to promoting innovation-driven learning and creating career prospects for budding IT professionals through this initiative.
Marking its second delivery facility in the state, after the first in Kochi, this expansion reflects HCLTech's strategic growth plans. On the same day, the company's shares rose by 0.68%, closing at Rs 1,648.5 on the BSE.
