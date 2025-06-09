Apple Navigates Regulatory Waves and AI Ambitions Amidst Market Challenges

At its annual software developer conference, Apple grappled with a series of pressing challenges, from technical delays in AI advancements to mounting regulatory pressures concerning its App Store fees. As competitors like Google and Microsoft attract developers with new AI features, Apple finds itself on the defensive.

Despite launching some AI features, including writing and image-generation tools, Apple continues to partner with firms such as OpenAI for advanced capabilities. Analysts suggest that Apple's AI development is lagging, with the company unable to produce a 'multi-modal' model akin to its rivals.

While Apple focuses on its high-end Vision Pro headset, Google and Meta capitalize on more affordable smart glasses, disrupting Apple's hardware dominance. Industry experts debate Apple's strategy, questioning whether consumer hardware choices are significantly influenced by AI functionality.

(With inputs from agencies.)