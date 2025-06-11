Racing the Skies: India's Surveillance Evolution Amid Global Threats

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit emphasized the critical need for India to advance its surveillance capabilities in light of the rapidly evolving threat landscape, particularly from China's expanding military space program. Speaking at a seminar hosted by CAPS and Indian Military Reviews, Dixit pointed to China's sophisticated satellite maneuvers as a testament to this advancement.

Dixit detailed how China has grown its military satellite operations from 36 units in 2010 to over a thousand projected by 2024, with a significant focus on intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. He stressed that these developments have transitioned China from a 'kill chain' to a 'kill mesh,' indicating a highly integrated network of satellites and weapon systems.

Despite these challenges, Dixit praised India's strategic advancements, such as the successful implementation of the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), which improves decision-making speed and efficacy in warfare. He called for the evolution of India's MALE and HALE platforms to incorporate AI and advanced technology, ensuring superior situational awareness for military commanders.

(With inputs from agencies.)