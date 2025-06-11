Tesla's Robotaxi Ambitions Face Scrutiny in Austin Launch

Tesla is poised for a significant test as it prepares to deploy self-driving robotaxis in Austin, Texas, this month. The initiative comes amidst increasing scrutiny from public-safety officials worried about the state's laissez-faire stance on autonomous vehicles.

While CEO Elon Musk has long championed self-driving technology as the company's future, Tesla's robotaxi launch in Austin happens against a backdrop of declining global vehicle sales and unresolved questions about the safety of autonomous technology. Regulatory complexities in Texas add another layer of uncertainty to the deployment.

Despite mounting concerns, Tesla remains committed to its strategy. However, questions linger over the details of the robotaxi operation, including passenger logistics and safety measures, while experts question if Tesla is sufficiently prepared for nationwide expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)