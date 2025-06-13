Infobell and AMD: Pioneering the Future of AI Solutions
Infobell IT Solutions, in collaboration with AMD, delivers advanced AI solutions utilizing AMD Instinct™ GPUs and EPYC™ CPUs. Leveraging AMD's architecture, Infobell provides high-performance AI, cloud, and HPC solutions, facilitating faster AI adoption and improved business outcomes for enterprises worldwide.
- Country:
- India
Infobell IT Solutions has teamed up with AMD to provide cutting-edge AI solutions using AMD Instinct™ GPUs and EPYC™ CPUs. This collaboration, announced by Infobell, a key player in product engineering and AI solutions, underscores an expanded effort to bring enterprise-ready AI innovation to the market.
With their ongoing partnership, Infobell utilizes AMD's latest CDNA architecture and ROCm™ software stack, paving the way for high-performance AI, cloud, and high-performance computing solutions. Their initiatives range from advanced service products to domain-specific LLM training, reflecting the transformative potential of AI at scale.
Infobell's collaboration with AMD accelerates AI training and inference, turning it into rapid, efficient solutions that enhance business performance. They are committed to optimizing enterprise AI applications, delivering transformative AI-powered experiences with remarkable speed, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness. This innovative approach meets evolving demands and enhances overall customer engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strengthening Ties: India and US Forge Strategic Partnership for the 21st Century
GNC India Unveils Fat-Burning Protein Innovation with Keto Surge
DRDO Chief Urges Indian Industry to Amplify R&D Investment for Defence Innovations
JetBlue and United Airlines Forge 'Blue Sky' Partnership
DS Group: Pioneering Innovation in India's FMCG Landscape