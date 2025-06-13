Infobell and AMD: Pioneering the Future of AI Solutions

Infobell IT Solutions has teamed up with AMD to provide cutting-edge AI solutions using AMD Instinct™ GPUs and EPYC™ CPUs. This collaboration, announced by Infobell, a key player in product engineering and AI solutions, underscores an expanded effort to bring enterprise-ready AI innovation to the market.

With their ongoing partnership, Infobell utilizes AMD's latest CDNA architecture and ROCm™ software stack, paving the way for high-performance AI, cloud, and high-performance computing solutions. Their initiatives range from advanced service products to domain-specific LLM training, reflecting the transformative potential of AI at scale.

Infobell's collaboration with AMD accelerates AI training and inference, turning it into rapid, efficient solutions that enhance business performance. They are committed to optimizing enterprise AI applications, delivering transformative AI-powered experiences with remarkable speed, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness. This innovative approach meets evolving demands and enhances overall customer engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)