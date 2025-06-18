Space Alliances and Fungi Diapers: Innovations in Sustainability
European companies Leonardo, Thales, and Airbus plan a space alliance by July's end, termed 'Project Bromo.' Meanwhile, an Austin startup offers diapers paired with plastic-eating fungi to reduce landfill waste.
European aerospace giants Leonardo, Thales, and Airbus are collaboratively exploring a potential space alliance, dubbed 'Project Bromo,' by the end of July. Roberto Cingolani, CEO of Leonardo, made this announcement during the Paris Airshow, emphasizing the intent to rival Elon Musk's Starlink initiative.
In an innovative approach to sustainability, a Texas-based startup, Hiro Technologies, has launched disposable diapers that integrate plastic-eating fungi. The product, MycoDigestible Diapers, aims to revolutionize waste management by accelerating biodegradation processes, initiated by moisture from waste and the environment.
These groundbreaking initiatives reflect a growing commitment across sectors to address environmental challenges through technological and material advancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
