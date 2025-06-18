Left Menu

Hyderabad's Aerospace Triumph: Indigenous Turbojet Engine Unveiled

Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group introduced a fully indigenous 40 KGF micro turbojet engine at the Paris Air Show, designed for UAVs and missiles. The engine is part of a series developed in India. The company's growth includes acquiring WMT Precision LLC and showcasing the Astra 100 UAV.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-06-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 18:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking development for the aerospace industry, Hyderabad-based Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group has unveiled a fully indigenous 40 KGF micro turbojet engine at the 55th International Paris Air Show. The event runs from June 16 to June 22.

The engine, crafted for UAVs and cruise missiles, was successfully tested at the Hyderabad facility with the presence of DRDO officials. This innovation marks a significant stride in Indian aerospace propulsion, as highlighted by Vamsi Vikas, Managing Director of the group.

Furthering its capabilities, the company recently acquired WMT Precision LLC, a veteran in aerospace manufacturing. At the Air Show, Raghu Vamsi also introduced the Astra 100 UAV, showcasing its advancements in autonomous combat systems. A new manufacturing facility is underway to support this expanding product line.

(With inputs from agencies.)

