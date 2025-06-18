Left Menu

Vodafone Idea Partners with AST SpaceMobile to Revolutionize Satellite Smartphone Connectivity

Vodafone Idea has announced a strategic partnership with AST SpaceMobile to deliver satellite services directly to smartphones in India. AST SpaceMobile's pioneering technology facilitates space-based voice and video calls using standard phones. The collaboration aims to expand mobile connectivity and develop commercial offerings for various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:33 IST
In a groundbreaking development, Vodafone Idea has joined forces with satcom innovator AST SpaceMobile to provide satellite services directly to smartphones in India, marking a new chapter in mobile connectivity.

This partnership leverages AST SpaceMobile's pioneering technology, which allows space-based voice and video calls using standard mobile devices, enhancing coverage across unconnected regions.

With plans to combine Vodafone Idea's extensive national network with AST SpaceMobile's cutting-edge satellite technology, the collaboration aims to break down connectivity barriers, bringing 4G and 5G capabilities directly from space to everyday smartphones.

