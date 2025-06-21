U.S. Deploys B-2 Bombers to Guam Amid Rising Tensions
The United States is relocating B-2 bombers to Guam, potentially in connection to Middle East tensions and Israel's actions against Iran. The B-2 can carry powerful ordnance meant for deeply buried targets. U.S. officials have not confirmed the number of bombers being moved or any subsequent plans.
The United States has strategically moved B-2 bombers to the Pacific island of Guam, sources revealed on Saturday. This move is occurring as President Donald Trump deliberates on the nation's involvement in Israel's ongoing military actions against Iran.
The B-2 bombers have the capacity to carry the formidable 30,000-pound GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator. These are specially designed to target and destroy deeply entrenched threats, such as parts of Iran's nuclear infrastructure.
While officials, under the cover of anonymity, shared these developments, they abstained from confirming complete details, including the precise number of aircraft involved. The Pentagon has not provided further statements regarding the deployment.
