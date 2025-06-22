Musk's Robotaxi Revolution: Tesla's Driverless Future in Austin

In a significant move, Tesla kicked off its highly anticipated robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, using driverless Tesla Model Ys at a modest fee of $4.20. Spotted maneuvering the streets, these vehicles mark the beginning of a new era in autonomous transportation spearheaded by the ever-ambitious CEO Elon Musk.

The launch comes amidst Texas's evolving legal framework for self-driving technology. Although the new law mandating permits for driverless vehicle operations will only take effect in September, it highlights the cautious stance state officials maintain towards this burgeoning industry.

Tesla, under intense scrutiny from both regulators and the market, remains focused on safety, vowing to operate within controlled environments while facing competition from tech giants like Alphabet and Amazon. This bold step by Tesla underscores its commitment to revolutionizing the automotive landscape despite potential regulatory and technical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)