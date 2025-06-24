Left Menu

Pharmaceutical Rift: Novo Nordisk and Hims & Hers Clash Over Weight-Loss Drug

Novo Nordisk ended its agreement with Hims & Hers for the sale of Wegovy after disagreements over marketing tactics and continued sale of drug copies. The end of this collaboration has resulted in significant stock market impacts and raised questions about Hims' future strategies in weight-loss drug sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 00:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Novo Nordisk has terminated its short-lived collaboration with telehealth company Hims & Hers, a decision that led to a more than 30% drop in the U.S. firm's shares. The split occurred amidst conflict over Hims' marketing strategies and its continued sales of Wegovy copies, despite a U.S. judge's support for the FDA's removal of semaglutide from the drug shortage list.

Semaglutide, the active ingredient in Wegovy, as well as Novo's other products like Ozempic, has seen a significant rise in demand as a weight-loss drug, leading to shortages. Hims leveraged this demand by providing cheaper compounds, but the FDA recently set a deadline in May to cease these sales unless absolutely necessary.

Novo Nordisk maintains other partnerships with telehealth rivals such as LifeMD and Ro, which have not been impacted by this change. Hims' continued distribution of compounded semaglutide and its conflict with Novo may threaten its long-term business credibility and undermine its ambitious revenue goals.

