Left Menu

Netherlands Boosts Ukraine Aid with Drone Radars and Medical Evac Vehicles

The Netherlands has announced a new €175 million aid package for Ukraine, including 100 drone-detection radars and 20 medical evacuation vehicles. This contribution is part of the country's ongoing support amid Russia's invasion, with delivery expected by year-end. The package supports a broader €500 million drone production project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 14:01 IST
Netherlands Boosts Ukraine Aid with Drone Radars and Medical Evac Vehicles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Netherlands is stepping up its support for Ukraine with a significant aid package, Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans announced. The package, valued at €175 million, includes 100 drone-detection radars and 20 medical evacuation vehicles to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities amid ongoing Russian aggression.

The Dutch Defence Ministry highlighted that of the €175 million, a substantial €80 million is earmarked specifically for drone support through an international drone coalition. This builds upon a previous €500 million deal to produce 600,000 drones in collaboration with the Ukrainian defense industry.

Since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, the Netherlands has committed approximately €10 billion in military aid to Ukraine. The latest aid package underscores the country's ongoing dedication to supporting Ukraine in these challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025