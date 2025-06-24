Netherlands Boosts Ukraine Aid with Drone Radars and Medical Evac Vehicles

The Netherlands is stepping up its support for Ukraine with a significant aid package, Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans announced. The package, valued at €175 million, includes 100 drone-detection radars and 20 medical evacuation vehicles to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities amid ongoing Russian aggression.

The Dutch Defence Ministry highlighted that of the €175 million, a substantial €80 million is earmarked specifically for drone support through an international drone coalition. This builds upon a previous €500 million deal to produce 600,000 drones in collaboration with the Ukrainian defense industry.

Since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, the Netherlands has committed approximately €10 billion in military aid to Ukraine. The latest aid package underscores the country's ongoing dedication to supporting Ukraine in these challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)