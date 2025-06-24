Left Menu

Ceasefire Boosts Global Markets as Oil Prices Slide

Global markets reacted positively to a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, leading to a surge in shares and a drop in oil and the dollar. Despite remaining tensions, investor sentiment improved, prompting debt issuances by emerging markets and companies, while the bond market focused on Germany's draft budget and potential U.S. rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 18:07 IST
Ceasefire Boosts Global Markets as Oil Prices Slide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global markets experienced an upswing on Tuesday following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran, which prompted nearly a 4% drop in oil prices and a rally in global shares. The easing tensions allowed investors to overlook alleged violations by both sides, as stated by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Brent crude prices, which already fell by 7% on Monday, hit their lowest levels since June following minor retaliations from Iran and a pause in threats to the Strait of Hormuz. The improved investor sentiment fueled gains across various stock markets, despite the unease echoed by Trump's dissatisfaction with the ceasefire adherence.

While global equity markets thrived, the bond market turned its attention to Germany's draft budget, which requires higher borrowing for record investments. Investors are also eyeing U.S. Federal Reserve discussions, with potential interest rate cuts looming, influenced by signs of an economic downturn and market movements.

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025