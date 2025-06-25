Left Menu

Innovation Takes Flight: BonV Aero's Drone Revolutionizes Army Rescue Missions

Indian startup BonV Aero's Ground Penetrating Radar drone aided the Army's rescue mission in Lachen, Sikkim, after a landslide. The drone's aerial and data insights located sub-surface anomalies, pinpointing rescue sites efficiently while reducing manual digging, showcasing the platform's potential for complex environments.

  • India

In a breakthrough application of technology, deep tech startup BonV Aero revealed that its Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) drone played a pivotal role in the Indian Army's rescue operations after a devastating landslide in Lachen, Sikkim.

The Army turned to the Bhubaneswar-based company's cutting-edge technology to address the immediate need for subsurface scanning in the challenging high-altitude region.

Within a day of the incident, the Army deployed the UAV platform, designed specifically for complex environments, to scan debris with high precision, identifying critical anomalies that guided precise rescue actions.

