Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI Optimism and Mixed Economic Signals

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices were poised to open near historic highs Thursday, powered by robust earnings from Micron Technology. This bolstered investor confidence in the artificial intelligence sector, despite mixed economic reports.

While semiconductor stocks like Micron, Marvell Technology, and Nvidia exceled, concerns arose from economic indicators. The U.S. first quarter GDP fell by 0.5%, overshooting predictions, indicating strong import pressures amidst pre-tariff consumer and business activity.

Attention also focused on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony, where he emphasized patience regarding interest rate cuts. President Trump criticized Powell's cautious stance. Traders expect potential rate cuts soon, keeping a keen eye on upcoming inflation and economic reports.

