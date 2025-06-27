Left Menu

EU Warns Meta of Potential Daily Fines Over Compliance Issues

Meta Platforms faces possible daily fines if EU find its pay-or-consent model non-compliant with antitrust orders. Changes proposed by Meta are under scrutiny. The Commission's stance highlights its ongoing efforts to regulate big tech and maintain competition, despite criticisms from U.S. companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 16:02 IST
EU Warns Meta of Potential Daily Fines Over Compliance Issues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Meta Platforms is under scrutiny as EU regulators contemplate imposing daily fines if the company's proposed changes to its pay-or-consent model fail to meet antitrust requirements. The European Commission's warning comes following a hefty fine earlier this year for Digital Markets Act violations, aiming to curb Big Tech's power.

This development underscores the Commission's persistence in leveling the playing field for smaller competitors, even amidst U.S. criticism that the rules largely target American firms. The fines for not adhering to the DMA could reach 5% of a company's average daily global turnover.

While Meta altered its pay-or-consent model to rely less on personal data, doubts remain about its compliance. Critics argue Meta's business model faces restrictions unlike other European companies, signaling tension between innovation and regulatory compliance in the European business landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025