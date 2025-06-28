Flashoot's Nationwide Dash: Revolutionizing Content Creation Across India
Hyderabad-based content tech startup Flashoot is expanding its services to Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, and Delhi NCR. Known for producing high-quality short-form videos in under 10 minutes, Flashoot aims to transform India's creator economy by making professional content accessible and affordable, catering to a dynamic and fast-paced market.
Hyderabad-based startup Flashoot, renowned for its rapid video production services, has announced its expansion into major Indian cities including Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, and Delhi NCR. The company is set to redefine the content creation landscape with high-quality, short-form videos delivered in under 10 minutes.
Flashoot, founded by Voleti Karthik, operates under Konchamkode Private Limited. It connects 'Flashooters', specialized iPhone reelmakers, with creators and brands in need of instant professional content. The company's unique approach has positioned it as a frontrunner in the evolving creator economy of India.
As part of its growth strategy, Flashoot is forming strategic partnerships and onboarding local videographers and students in each new city. With a service starting at ₹1,999 per hour, Flashoot aims to democratize content creation across the country, offering premium options and exploring emerging markets aggressively.
