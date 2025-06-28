Left Menu

Canada Bans Hikvision Over National Security Concerns

The Canadian government has banned Chinese company Hikvision from operating in Canada over national security concerns. Industry Minister Melanie Joly cited Hikvision's past sanctions and US restrictions involving its operations in Xinjiang. The company disputes the decision and calls for transparency and fairness, reflecting broader geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 17:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Canadian government has taken decisive action against Hikvision, a Chinese surveillance camera manufacturer, by ordering it to halt its operations in Canada due to national security concerns, as announced by Industry Minister Melanie Joly.

This decision follows a multi-step review and reflects ongoing geopolitical tensions, as similar actions have previously been taken by the United States over the company's involvement in the Xinjiang region, where significant human rights abuses have been reported.

Hikvision has criticized the move, citing a lack of factual basis and bias, and calls for a fair, transparent environment. The ramifications of this decision extend to recommendations against purchasing Hikvision products in Canadian government agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

