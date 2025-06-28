Canada Bans Hikvision Over National Security Concerns

The Canadian government has taken decisive action against Hikvision, a Chinese surveillance camera manufacturer, by ordering it to halt its operations in Canada due to national security concerns, as announced by Industry Minister Melanie Joly.

This decision follows a multi-step review and reflects ongoing geopolitical tensions, as similar actions have previously been taken by the United States over the company's involvement in the Xinjiang region, where significant human rights abuses have been reported.

Hikvision has criticized the move, citing a lack of factual basis and bias, and calls for a fair, transparent environment. The ramifications of this decision extend to recommendations against purchasing Hikvision products in Canadian government agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)