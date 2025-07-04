France joins European push for satellite internet on trains

France's state-owned rail company SNCF will launch a tender soon to add satellite internet to its trains, becoming the latest European rail operator to explore space-based systems for onboard connectivity.

In a statement to Reuters, SNCF said on Friday it was pursuing an "innovative approach to strengthen connectivity and resilience" by combining terrestrial networks with low Earth-orbit satellite solutions. The company said the strategy aims to ensure service continuity across its entire network, including isolated sites, and guarantee better internet access for train passengers.

"The satellite plus 4G/5G combination would eliminate dead zones and offer stable, fast service adapted to new uses such as streaming or video conferencing," SNCF said. Elon Musk's Starlink and France's Eutelsat are among the companies being considered, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

SNCF would not discuss with Reuters whether it was in talks with specific providers. A Eutelsat spokesperson confirmed the company's interest in the deal as it is already in talks with SNCF about setting up a pilot project as they have already done in Britain and Kazakhstan.

"As one of only two LEO (low Earth orbit) operators currently in service, and the only French player, we intend to bid for the contract with our French partners such as Orange business services," the spokesperson said. Starlink, which initially focused on consumer services, has expanded into enterprise markets, particularly in transportation and maritime sectors.

Eutelsat, propped up by the French government in its push for LEO services, provides internet access through its OneWeb network of more than 600 LEO satellites. The move follows similar initiatives across Europe.

Italy's state railway Ferrovie dello Stato ran a two-week trial in June with two providers, including Starlink, Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini said in May. Scotland's ScotRail also launched a six-week Starlink trial in May.

Most European trains rely on cellular networks for internet access. However, connection quality varies with mobile network coverage, often dropping in rural areas or tunnels.

The high speeds of trains also create technical challenges as systems must constantly switch between mobile towers, causing intermittent service. Satellites, on the other hand, offer consistent coverage everywhere, including remote areas where cellular towers are sparse or nonexistent.

