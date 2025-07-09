OPPO Revolutionizes Mobile Photography with Reno14 Series Launch

New Delhi, July 7, 2025: OPPO India has announced the launch of its highly anticipated Reno14 Series, featuring the Reno14 and Reno14 Pro, designed for users seeking exceptional performance and innovation. This new series redefines the smartphone experience with its advanced AI imaging capabilities and powerful camera features.

The Reno14 Series includes sophisticated lossless 3.5x optical zoom, expanding to 120x digital zoom, partnered with AI editing tools and robust water-resistant engineering. These models offer an aerospace-grade aluminum frame alongside premium design attributes typically reserved for higher-end devices.

Available from July 8, 2025, on major platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, the Reno14 Series delivers substantial AI-powered imaging and productivity tools, marking a pivotal advancement in mobile technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)