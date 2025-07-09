WPP Faces Rough Seas: Profit Guidance Plummets Amid Client Exodus

British advertising giant WPP has revised its profit guidance downward following the exit of major clients, spending cuts, and a stagnation of new business in June, resulting in the company falling further behind industry leader Publicis. This shift highlights the broader struggle within the advertising sector in adapting to rapid technological advancements and economic uncertainties.

On Thursday, WPP's shares fell dramatically by 16% to 444 pence, a price unseen since 2007, as the industry contends with the dual impacts of AI evolution and global economic instability. Meanwhile, shares in top competitor and global leader Publicis fell by 2%.

CEO Mark Read, slated to step down by year's end, acknowledged clients' cautious approach towards spending given current economic conditions. Despite efforts to revitalize the company's media buying arm, WPP Media, the anticipated translation into business performance remains elusive, signifying potential challenges ahead as the company searches for Read's successor.