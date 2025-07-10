Dutch Generosity: Bolstering Ukraine's Economy with €300 Million Aid

The Netherlands has stepped up to provide significant aid to Ukraine by pledging 300 million euros to bolster the war-torn nation's economy.

Announced during a conference in Rome focused on Ukraine's reconstruction, this generous contribution aims to address damages caused by Russia's ongoing invasion.

This financial support is sourced from a 500 million euro fund, specifically earmarked for non-military assistance through 2025 and 2026, with a portion already allocated.

