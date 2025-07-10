Dutch Generosity: Bolstering Ukraine's Economy with €300 Million Aid
The Netherlands has announced a donation of 300 million euros to Ukraine to bolster its economy and assist in repairing damage from Russia's invasion. This commitment, made at a reconstruction conference in Rome, is part of a fund reserved for non-military support to Ukraine in 2025 and 2026.
Updated: 10-07-2025 13:16 IST
The Netherlands has stepped up to provide significant aid to Ukraine by pledging 300 million euros to bolster the war-torn nation's economy.
Announced during a conference in Rome focused on Ukraine's reconstruction, this generous contribution aims to address damages caused by Russia's ongoing invasion.
This financial support is sourced from a 500 million euro fund, specifically earmarked for non-military assistance through 2025 and 2026, with a portion already allocated.
