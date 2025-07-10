InnovateIN48: Pioneering AI Solutions in Fintech

Global financial technology leader FIS showcased groundbreaking AI solutions developed during its 12th annual InnovateIN48 competition. The event underscored AI's transformative potential in addressing operational challenges faced by businesses today.

Amid increasing AI investments, FIS's research reveals significant achievements and challenges, with 78% of AI-integrating organizations noting improvements in fraud detection, despite high implementation costs and expertise gaps. InnovateIN48 participants tackled these issues, creating early-stage AI solutions like automated vulnerability detection and intelligent compliance checks.

The competition winner, Team Latent Space, impressed judges with a solution enhancing AI compliance in software projects. FIS is committed to nurturing in-house talent to maximize AI potential, driving innovative and practical fintech applications worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)