Tech Giants Make Strategic Moves: Investments, Appointments, and Expansion Plans Unveiled
ICICI Venture invests Rs 100 crore in Arteria Technologies to support supply chain digitization. Clean Fanatics secures USD 2 million from Inflection Point Ventures to expand its home cleaning services. Digital Connexion appoints C R Srinivasan as CEO, bringing significant experience in cloud and cybersecurity.
ICICI Venture announced on Thursday a Rs 100 crore investment in Arteria Technologies, focusing on enhancing its software-as-a-service solutions for supply chains. The funds will drive team expansion, AI product improvements, and market growth.
Clean Fanatics revealed a USD 2 million funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The home cleaning platform has expanded its revenue eightfold in two years and currently services over 2,500 homes monthly.
Digital Connexion has appointed C R Srinivasan as CEO. With a rich background in leading cloud and cybersecurity solutions, Srinivasan's expertise will steer the company's strategic direction.
