EU Launches New TikTok Inquiry Over China's Data Access
The European Union's Data Protection Commission has opened a new inquiry into TikTok's handling of user data transferred to China. The investigation follows a previous case that resulted in a €530 million fine. TikTok maintains its commitment to data security through Project Clover, addressing concerns.
The European Union's Data Protection Commission has launched another investigation into TikTok's practices regarding European user data transferred to China, according to an announcement made on Thursday.
This follows a prior inquiry that concluded earlier this year, resulting in a substantial €530 million fine for TikTok. The fine was imposed after the video-sharing platform was found to have put users' data at risk by allowing remote access from China. Despite TikTok's assertions that no European data was stored in China, it later admitted that some data was indeed stored there.
TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, remains under European scrutiny over data privacy and security issues, with Western officials expressing concerns. In response, TikTok initiated Project Clover to set up data centers in Europe and ensure compliance with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). These actions intend to increase transparency and safeguard data.
