Left Menu

VinFast Pioneers Sustainable Future with Battery Recycling in India

VinFast has partnered with BatX Energies for battery recycling in India, aiming to build a sustainable battery ecosystem. The initiative focuses on reducing resource dependency, supporting national priorities, and environmental conservation. VinFast plans to enhance local production for export to Middle East and Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 14:30 IST
VinFast Pioneers Sustainable Future with Battery Recycling in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

VinFast, a leading electric vehicle manufacturer from Vietnam, recently announced a strategic partnership with BatX Energies, an Indian clean-tech firm, for high-voltage battery recycling and repurposing in India.

This collaboration will see BatX Energies managing comprehensive recycling and repurposing processes for VinFast's Indian factory, aiming to boost resource circularity and lessen environmental impact by recovering essential materials like lithium, cobalt, and nickel.

VinFast plans to augment its production capabilities in India by launching new models and constructing a manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, reinforcing its presence in the evolving Indian EV landscape and targeting export markets in the Middle East and Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025