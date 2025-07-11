VinFast Pioneers Sustainable Future with Battery Recycling in India
VinFast has partnered with BatX Energies for battery recycling in India, aiming to build a sustainable battery ecosystem. The initiative focuses on reducing resource dependency, supporting national priorities, and environmental conservation. VinFast plans to enhance local production for export to Middle East and Africa.
VinFast, a leading electric vehicle manufacturer from Vietnam, recently announced a strategic partnership with BatX Energies, an Indian clean-tech firm, for high-voltage battery recycling and repurposing in India.
This collaboration will see BatX Energies managing comprehensive recycling and repurposing processes for VinFast's Indian factory, aiming to boost resource circularity and lessen environmental impact by recovering essential materials like lithium, cobalt, and nickel.
VinFast plans to augment its production capabilities in India by launching new models and constructing a manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, reinforcing its presence in the evolving Indian EV landscape and targeting export markets in the Middle East and Africa.
