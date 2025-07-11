LIV Golf Bids Again for World Ranking Recognition

LIV Golf has renewed its efforts to obtain recognition from the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), following a failed attempt two years back. The Saudi-backed tour submitted a fresh application on June 30, prompting another review from the OWGR's evaluation board.

Previously, LIV Golf's request was unanimously denied due to the circuit's non-traditional 54-hole format, which included no player cuts and comprised the same 48 participants all season. Having withdrawn their initial application in March last year, LIV Golf is hopeful this renewed effort addresses past concerns.

OWGR Chairman Trevor Immelman confirmed that LIV Golf's submission would undergo a thorough evaluation to adhere to the ranking body's standards of integrity and fairness. The outcome is crucial as ranking points influence player eligibility for the sport's prestigious majors, a key concern as LIV stars like Dustin Johnson have experienced a significant drop in rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)