Senators Urge Nvidia CEO to Tread Carefully on China Visit

U.S. Senators Jim Banks and Elizabeth Warren urged Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to avoid meetings with Chinese firms that could undermine U.S. chip export controls during his visit to China. Concerns mount over Nvidia's role in supporting China's AI and military ambitions amid tightened export restrictions.

Updated: 12-07-2025 02:41 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 02:41 IST
Jensen Huang

In a recent call to action, Senators Jim Banks and Elizabeth Warren have expressed concern about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's impending visit to China. The bipartisan senators advised Huang to steer clear of meetings with companies suspected of sidestepping U.S. chip export controls.

The senators emphasized the potential risk of legitimizing Chinese firms aligned with military interests. Their letter reflects a growing bipartisan stance on restricting AI hardware exports following recent modifications in AI chip export rules that nearly impacted Nvidia's financial outlook by $15 billion.

Nvidia's approach is under scrutiny as lawmakers show unease over its interactions in China, particularly after reports of potential military collaboration with artificial intelligence firms such as DeepSeek. The anticipation of Nvidia's adaptation to market pressures, like its planned launch of a streamlined AI chip for China, continues to spark debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

