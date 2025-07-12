Senators Urge Nvidia CEO to Tread Carefully on China Visit

In a recent call to action, Senators Jim Banks and Elizabeth Warren have expressed concern about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's impending visit to China. The bipartisan senators advised Huang to steer clear of meetings with companies suspected of sidestepping U.S. chip export controls.

The senators emphasized the potential risk of legitimizing Chinese firms aligned with military interests. Their letter reflects a growing bipartisan stance on restricting AI hardware exports following recent modifications in AI chip export rules that nearly impacted Nvidia's financial outlook by $15 billion.

Nvidia's approach is under scrutiny as lawmakers show unease over its interactions in China, particularly after reports of potential military collaboration with artificial intelligence firms such as DeepSeek. The anticipation of Nvidia's adaptation to market pressures, like its planned launch of a streamlined AI chip for China, continues to spark debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)