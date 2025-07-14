Left Menu

India: Emerging Hub for Global Capability Centres

India aims to become a global hub for Global Capability Centres (GCC) by streamlining national policies. Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur emphasizes studying approaches from states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The focus is on expanding GCCs to tier II cities and leveraging international partnerships to boost employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 15:29 IST
India: Emerging Hub for Global Capability Centres
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is positioning itself as a hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) through policy reforms at the national level. Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur highlighted the need for a comprehensive national strategy, taking cues from successful states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, where most GCCs are currently concentrated.

Thakur emphasized the importance of understanding the factors that have contributed to the success of GCCs in these states. With around 1,800 GCCs in India, they contribute significantly to the economy by handling various offshore business processes for multinational companies.

To facilitate further growth and geographical expansion into Tier 2 cities, the government plans to implement a national framework as announced in the 2025-26 Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This framework aims to enhance infrastructure, talent availability, and industry collaboration, driving more multinational investments into India.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025