India: Emerging Hub for Global Capability Centres

India is positioning itself as a hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) through policy reforms at the national level. Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur highlighted the need for a comprehensive national strategy, taking cues from successful states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, where most GCCs are currently concentrated.

Thakur emphasized the importance of understanding the factors that have contributed to the success of GCCs in these states. With around 1,800 GCCs in India, they contribute significantly to the economy by handling various offshore business processes for multinational companies.

To facilitate further growth and geographical expansion into Tier 2 cities, the government plans to implement a national framework as announced in the 2025-26 Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This framework aims to enhance infrastructure, talent availability, and industry collaboration, driving more multinational investments into India.