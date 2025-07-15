Left Menu

Goa Sets Course for AI Excellence With 2027 Mission

Goa is launching its AI Mission 2027 in alignment with India's national AI strategy. The initiative aims to integrate AI across various sectors, promote innovation, and prevent brain drain. Chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the mission seeks to elevate the state's reputation beyond tourism, focusing on technology and startups.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has announced that the Goa government is gearing up for its ambitious Artificial Intelligence Mission 2027, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's India AI Mission. The initiative, unveiled on Monday, aims to integrate AI into government services, educational curricula, and state policies.

Sawant reported that the Goa AI Council, comprised of government figures and industry stakeholders, will soon outline the mission's roadmap, which promises visible results within six months. Alongside AI, the policies incorporate innovation and cybersecurity, hoping to redefine Goa's identity from a tourism hub to a tech-savvy state.

IT Minister Rohan Khaunte highlighted Goa's reputation for creativity and its aspirations to be a major contributor to the National AI Mission. The program also aims to prevent local talent from leaving by ensuring ample employment opportunities for graduates, striving to make Goa a leader in the AI-driven era.

