Nvidia's Strategic Move: Resuming H20 AI Chip Sales in China
15-07-2025
Nvidia plans to resume sales of its H20 artificial intelligence chips to China, shortly after CEO Jensen Huang met with U.S. President Donald Trump during a visit to Beijing.
The decision comes amid a backdrop of eased tensions and ongoing concerns surrounding the export of advanced AI technology due to national security fears.
Huang's high-profile visit underscores China's importance to Nvidia, as the firm faces increased competition and challenges to navigate U.S. regulatory restrictions.
