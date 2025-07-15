Nvidia's Strategic Move: Resuming H20 AI Chip Sales in China

Nvidia plans to resume sales of its H20 artificial intelligence chips to China, shortly after CEO Jensen Huang met with U.S. President Donald Trump during a visit to Beijing.

The decision comes amid a backdrop of eased tensions and ongoing concerns surrounding the export of advanced AI technology due to national security fears.

Huang's high-profile visit underscores China's importance to Nvidia, as the firm faces increased competition and challenges to navigate U.S. regulatory restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)