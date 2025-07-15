Left Menu

Nvidia's Strategic Move: Resuming H20 AI Chip Sales in China

Nvidia plans to reinstate sales of its H20 AI chips to China, following a meeting between its CEO and President Trump. The move, aimed at regaining access to a crucial market amid eased U.S.-China tensions, comes after the company faced a significant revenue hit due to previous export restrictions.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nvidia plans to resume sales of its H20 artificial intelligence chips to China, shortly after CEO Jensen Huang met with U.S. President Donald Trump during a visit to Beijing.

The decision comes amid a backdrop of eased tensions and ongoing concerns surrounding the export of advanced AI technology due to national security fears.

Huang's high-profile visit underscores China's importance to Nvidia, as the firm faces increased competition and challenges to navigate U.S. regulatory restrictions.

