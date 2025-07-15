Left Menu

Infosys Foundation commits Rs 200 cr to empower job seekers

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-07-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 18:23 IST
Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, announced on Tuesday the launch of the Infosys Springboard Livelihood Program, aimed at enabling half a million job seekers in India to secure meaningful employment by 2030.

Infosys Foundation has committed over Rs 200 crore for the first phase of this programme, said a press release. The initiative focuses on job creation for both graduate and undergraduate youth across Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and non-STEM sectors.

Sumit Virmani, Trustee of Infosys Foundation, said, "The big opportunity in our country is to focus on skilling initiatives that meet industry and AI-age demands, and then shape a path from learning to livelihood." According to him, the Infosys Springboard Livelihood Program is conceptualised to address this urgent need.

"It reflects Infosys Foundation's commitment to bridging the gap between learning and fostering sustainable livelihoods," he added.

The program will also offer, through Infosys Springboard, additional industry-relevant curricula in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as in functions like digital marketing and finance, the release stated. Infosys Foundation is collaborating with nearly 20 implementation partners—including ICT Academy, Unnati, Nirmaan, Magic Bus, Aga Khan Rural Support Programme, Centum, CII Foundation, and NIIT Foundation—to curate diverse job opportunities and create meaningful career pathways, the release further said. According to V Srikanth, Chief Executive Officer of ICT Academy, the demand for a workforce skilled in advanced IT, Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO), Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), retail, e-commerce, and logistics has never been higher.

"We are proud to collaborate with Infosys Foundation to help build a stronger, future-ready India by empowering its next generation," he said.

Ramesh Swamy, Founder of Unnati Foundation, said the collaborative initiative has the potential to be a game-changer in the lives of unemployed youth, akin to the transformative impact of the mid-day meal scheme for underprivileged children.

