Liberty General Insurance, ACKO become Tesla's insurance partners in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 18:41 IST
As Tesla announced its foray into the Indian market on Tuesday, Liberty General Insurance and ACKO said they have become insurance partners for the American electric carmaker in India.

Liberty General Insurance said it has developed a suite of finely tuned protection plans that complement Tesla's engineering and performance excellence while anticipating the distinct needs of EV users.

''At Liberty, we're deeply honoured to be among Tesla's preferred insurance providers for the Indian market. We see this as a moment of transformation, not just in how we drive, but in how we protect, serve, and anticipate the needs of the next generation of motorists,'' Liberty General Insurance CEO & Whole-Time Director, Parag Ved said in a statement.

ACKO also said it has been selected as Tesla's ''preferred insurance partner for the country''.

''Tesla has revolutionised the automotive industry; our ambition is to redefine how that innovation is protected,'' ACKO General Insurance Ltd Managing Director & CEO Animesh Das said.

ACKO said through its collaboration, Tesla owners can expect a fully integrated, entirely digital and minimal journey from quote to cover to claim.

In a separate statement, Zurich Kotak General Insurance said it has launched 'EV Protect', a comprehensive add-on cover within its car insurance product, Car Secure, for Indian electric vehicles (EVs), which covers Tesla among other EVs.

As Tesla marks its much-anticipated entry into the Indian market, 'EV Protect' has been designed to provide a premium protection plan that ensures the EV stays as cutting-edge on the road as it is under the hood, it said.

'EV Protect' is a comprehensive ecosystem of protection that empowers EV owners to embrace electric mobility with confidence, safety, and complete peace of mind, Zurich Kotak General Insurance's MD and CEO Alok Agarwal said.

''The product embodies our commitment to innovation and sustainability. It marks a significant turning point in the EV insurance space,'' he added.

