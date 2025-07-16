VinFast Debuts Premium EV SUVs in India, Opens Bookings Nationwide

After a successful debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year, VinFast Auto India, a subsidiary of VinFast, has initiated bookings for its high-end electric SUVs, VF 7 and VF 6, in the Indian market. The official public launch is scheduled for August, following the establishment of the company's manufacturing plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

Customers can reserve their preferred vehicle through VinFast showrooms or the company's website with a refundable deposit of INR 21,000. The VF 7 and VF 6 are engineered to meet Indian consumers' needs, offering impressive range and convenience for various types of travel. VinFast's commitment to India as a strategic EV market includes local assembly to facilitate a seamless ownership experience.

The vehicles, which boast features like advanced driver assistance systems and connected car technologies, aim to deliver sustainable mobility. In partnership with local dealers, VinFast plans to establish 32 dealerships and collaborate with companies like RoadGrid, myTVS, and BatX Energies to build a robust service and charging infrastructure in key Indian cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)