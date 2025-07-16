Legal Battle Erupts Over FEMA's Termination of Disaster Grant Program

In a significant legal challenge, a coalition of 20 primarily Democrat-led states filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against the Trump administration. The suit aims to prevent the cancellation of a critical FEMA grant initiative focused on fortifying infrastructure against natural calamities.

Lodged in the federal court in Boston, the complaint argues that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) overstepped its legal bounds when it terminated the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program in April, despite its congressional approval and funding.

The states, spearheaded by Washington and Massachusetts, contend that shutdown violates fundamental governance principles. FEMA's recent controversial response to Texas floods has intensified the debate around the administration's approach to FEMA's operational scope.

(With inputs from agencies.)