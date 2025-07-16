Left Menu

Strengthening Subsea Cable Connectivity: A Quad Partnership Initiative

A key forum, part of the US Department of State's 'CABLES' program, highlighted efforts to bolster subsea cable connectivity in the Indo-Pacific, emphasizing security and resilience against cyber threats. It underscored India's role as a digital hub and the significance of the Quad partnership in advancing secure global connectivity.

The Wavelength Forum was convened on Wednesday to reinforce subsea cable connectivity in the Indo-Pacific region, demonstrating the Quad partnership's focus in this critical area, according to officials.

Participants at the forum, organized under the US Department of State's 'CABLES' program, deliberated on strategies to protect subsea cable systems from emerging threats like cyberattacks, highlighting the need for collective action to ensure global connectivity.

Discussions also emphasized India's burgeoning role as a digital hub, as well as the Quad partnership's commitment to secure and resilient digital ecosystems in the face of rising demand driven by technological advancements like 5G, AI, and IoT.

