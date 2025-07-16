Left Menu

Securing the Depths: U.S. Moves to Protect Submarine Cable Networks

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission plans to implement rules to prevent undersea cables using Chinese technology from connecting to the U.S. This response follows data security concerns about the vulnerability of strategic international internet infrastructure to potential espionage and sabotage, highlighted by recent events involving China and other adversaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 23:58 IST
Securing the Depths: U.S. Moves to Protect Submarine Cable Networks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced plans to introduce regulations restricting the use of Chinese technology in undersea communication cables linked to the United States. This move aims to protect submarine cable infrastructure from security threats posed by foreign adversaries like China.

Amid ongoing concerns about China's influence in global network traffic, the U.S. has raised data security issues with the network of more than 400 subsea cables responsible for 99% of international internet traffic. Since 2020, such concerns have led to the cancellation of four cables that would have connected the U.S. with Hong Kong.

The FCC's scrutiny, which includes considering banning equipment or services from companies like Huawei and China Mobile, comes as part of a broader review of the security of global online traffic links. The recent cutting of undersea cables in the Baltic Sea and accusations against Chinese vessels and Houthi groups further underscore the vulnerability of these critical infrastructures.

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

 India
2
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025