Securing the Depths: U.S. Moves to Protect Submarine Cable Networks
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission plans to implement rules to prevent undersea cables using Chinese technology from connecting to the U.S. This response follows data security concerns about the vulnerability of strategic international internet infrastructure to potential espionage and sabotage, highlighted by recent events involving China and other adversaries.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced plans to introduce regulations restricting the use of Chinese technology in undersea communication cables linked to the United States. This move aims to protect submarine cable infrastructure from security threats posed by foreign adversaries like China.
Amid ongoing concerns about China's influence in global network traffic, the U.S. has raised data security issues with the network of more than 400 subsea cables responsible for 99% of international internet traffic. Since 2020, such concerns have led to the cancellation of four cables that would have connected the U.S. with Hong Kong.
The FCC's scrutiny, which includes considering banning equipment or services from companies like Huawei and China Mobile, comes as part of a broader review of the security of global online traffic links. The recent cutting of undersea cables in the Baltic Sea and accusations against Chinese vessels and Houthi groups further underscore the vulnerability of these critical infrastructures.
