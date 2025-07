Taiwan's Capital Braces with Comprehensive Air Raid Exercise

Sirens echoed across Taipei on Thursday as the city embarked on its annual air-raid exercise, a critical measure against potential Chinese missile strikes. Streets cleared swiftly as the mandatory evacuation was enforced, underscoring the heightened tensions in the region.

At precisely 1:30 p.m., alarms blared, sending citizens scrambling for cover. A defense ministry alert urged immediate safety measures, as Taiwan updates its crisis protocols to ensure readiness amid China's military pressure, including frequent jet incursions. Forty-five Chinese aircraft recently ventured across the Taiwan Strait's median line, raising further concerns.

As Beijing amplifies its claims over Taiwan, President Lai Ching-te firmly dismisses these, advocating that the island's future remains in the hands of its people. Concurrently, Taiwan is conducting its most extensive military exercises to date, amid China's escalating aggression.

