Arca Continental Sees Earnings Growth Despite Missing Forecasts
Arca Continental reported an 8.1% increase in core earnings for Q2 2025, achieving 13.16 billion pesos. However, this was slightly below analyst expectations of 13.42 billion pesos. Net profit rose 1.2% to 5.47 billion pesos amid an 8% revenue increase, which also fell short of analysts' predictions.
Mexican bottling giant Arca Continental posted an 8.1% increase in core earnings for the second quarter of 2025, totaling 13.16 billion pesos ($701.02 million), just under analysts' forecasts of 13.42 billion pesos.
The net profit rose by 1.2%, reaching 5.47 billion pesos, as revenues saw an 8% rise to 63.43 billion pesos. These figures, however, were slightly below the levels forecast by analysts polled by LSEG.
The currency exchange rate at the end of June was 18.7654 Mexican pesos to the U.S. dollar.
