Left Menu

Arca Continental Sees Earnings Growth Despite Missing Forecasts

Arca Continental reported an 8.1% increase in core earnings for Q2 2025, achieving 13.16 billion pesos. However, this was slightly below analyst expectations of 13.42 billion pesos. Net profit rose 1.2% to 5.47 billion pesos amid an 8% revenue increase, which also fell short of analysts' predictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:41 IST
Arca Continental Sees Earnings Growth Despite Missing Forecasts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexican bottling giant Arca Continental posted an 8.1% increase in core earnings for the second quarter of 2025, totaling 13.16 billion pesos ($701.02 million), just under analysts' forecasts of 13.42 billion pesos.

The net profit rose by 1.2%, reaching 5.47 billion pesos, as revenues saw an 8% rise to 63.43 billion pesos. These figures, however, were slightly below the levels forecast by analysts polled by LSEG.

The currency exchange rate at the end of June was 18.7654 Mexican pesos to the U.S. dollar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025