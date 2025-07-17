Arca Continental Sees Earnings Growth Despite Missing Forecasts

Mexican bottling giant Arca Continental posted an 8.1% increase in core earnings for the second quarter of 2025, totaling 13.16 billion pesos ($701.02 million), just under analysts' forecasts of 13.42 billion pesos.

The net profit rose by 1.2%, reaching 5.47 billion pesos, as revenues saw an 8% rise to 63.43 billion pesos. These figures, however, were slightly below the levels forecast by analysts polled by LSEG.

The currency exchange rate at the end of June was 18.7654 Mexican pesos to the U.S. dollar.

