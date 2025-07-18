China Tightens Grip on Rare Earths with Secretive Quotas
China has issued its first 2025 rare earth mining and smelting quotas without public disclosure, reflecting its tight control over the valuable sector. The move is seen as a strategic response in global trade negotiations and hints at an increased sensitivity concerning its rare earth supply chain.
China has taken a strategic step towards reinforcing its control over the rare earth industry by issuing its first 2025 mining and smelting quotas without the usual public announcement, sources revealed this week. Typically seen as a critical indicator for global rare earth supplies, the quotas are monitored closely by industry insiders.
In an unprecedented move, the Chinese government issued the quotas last month, instructing companies to keep the details confidential for security reasons, according to sources. The quota volumes have not been disclosed, marking a significant shift in transparency, with no official explanation from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
The decision is part of China's broader strategy amidst trade tensions with the U.S. and EU, where it has used rare earths as leverage. The restrictions have impacted industries reliant on these crucial minerals, including the automotive sector, as Beijing solidifies its hold on this essential aspect of global trade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Markets Edge Higher Amid Global Trade Worries
WTO Chief and Iceland’s President Discuss Global Trade, WTO Reform
Currency Markets Brace for U.S. Jobs Data Amid Global Trade Tensions
Global Trade's Heated Negotiations: Tariff Talks Surge
Trump's Tariff Twist: Easing Strains with Vietnam Amid Global Trade Tensions