India Set to Launch First Indigenously Made Semiconductor Chip

In a significant technological leap, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that India is on track to roll out its first indigenously made semiconductor chip by 2025. This development marks a pivotal moment for the nation, steadily emerging as a key player in the global semiconductor industry.

Addressing the crowd at the Keshav Memorial Educational Society's 85th foundation day, Vaishnaw detailed the progress, stating that six semiconductor plants have already received approval. As construction progresses, the cities of Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurugram, and Chennai gain recognition for designing some of the world's most intricate chips.

Envisioning a robust future, Vaishnaw revealed initiatives under the India AI Mission, where one million people will be trained in artificial intelligence. He also projected India's rise as one of the top two global economies by 2047, amid a shifting economic power balance toward the eastern hemisphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)