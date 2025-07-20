Left Menu

Tripura's Smart Meter Debate: Fact vs. Campaign

The ruling BJP in Tripura defends the installation of smart meters against opposition campaigns, claiming their accuracy. Despite protests led by the CPI(M) and Congress, 95,987 smart meters have been installed. Authorities have set up a task force and helpline to address any issues that may arise.

Updated: 20-07-2025 19:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura has called on citizens to disregard opposition-led campaigns against the installation of smart meters, emphasizing the technology's accuracy in measuring power usage.

State BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee criticized the opposition parties, CPI(M) and Congress, for what he termed as a 'malicious' misinformation drive, as they continue organizing protests against the initiative by Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd.

Bhattacharjee highlighted that amidst the contentious environment, nearly 96,000 smart meters have already been installed as part of the plan to deploy 6 lakh devices, reinforcing that corrective measures and support systems are in place for any post-installation issues.

